Nevada Hires Steve Alford

Steve Alford is back as a coach in the Mountain West. Alford was officially introduced today as the new head coach at Nevada.

He replaces Eric Musselman who left the Pack for Arkansas.

Alford was in his 6th season at UCLA when he was fired in December of 2018 following a 7-6 start. In five season he had taken the Bruins to three NCAA Tournaments.

Alford, a collegiate star at Indiana also coached the New Mexico Lobos before leaving for Los Angeles so todays announcement marks his return to the Mountain West Conference.