New Burrito Shop Could Be Headed to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Hungry for a burrito? You might have more choices when you head to Twin Falls as a new burrito chain may set up shop. On Tuesday next week the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss a request for a special use permit for a drive-through window on a proposed two-tenant restaurant building , one identified as Sweeto Burrito . The applicants are listed out of Boise with plans to build at the corner of Cheney Drive and Billar Street next to Walmart. According to P&Z, a special use permit is needed for that particular zone to operate a drive-through window. Sweeto Burrito has two locations in Idaho, Cour d'Alene and Idaho Falls, with several in the Salt Lake City Valley. The franchise offers a variety of non-typical choices such as a cheeseburger or crispy chicken burrito. The P&Z Commission Meeting is scheduled for December 11, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.