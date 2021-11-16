Charter School in Development for South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are in the works to construct a new school building in south Twin Falls for an expanding charter school. In late October the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for applicant XL Charter Charter Development for a kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school on Orchard Drive, just east of Harrison Street South. The building will be occupied by the growing Pinecrest Academy of Idaho, currently located at a Twin Falls church in downtown Twin Falls. The proposed school would accommodate 500 students along with 30 employees. The school would operate within typical school hours of 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The school will be built within an existing platted subdivision to be built on the land currently used for agriculture. City staff noted the subdivision developer will have to make changes to the planned subdivision if the special use permit for the school was approved because part of the plans calls for dedicating part of the land to the city for use as a park, which will be needed for the school grounds. That issue will be taken up with the city council at a later date. All the commissioners voted in favor of the special use permit. A public hearing was also held during the October meeting, no one commented. No timeline for construction was given.

Proposed location of charter school:



