TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The second phase of the Eastland Drive/Pole Line Road expansion project will begin Tuesday, when traffic will be diverted to the newly completed lanes.

The city of Twin Falls says traffic will be restricted to two narrow lanes, and drivers entering the project area from the south and west should expect lanes changes, slow down, and yield to construction workers and vehicles.

Drivers should expect delays, according to the city, and are asked to use alternate routes around the construction area.