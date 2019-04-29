New Persian Coffee And Mediterranean Food Open In Twin Falls

Downtown Twin Falls is just getting better and better. It was announced this weekend a new Persian coffee and Mediterranean food place will open on Main Ave.

It seems like this was a well-kept secret, but I am glad the secret is out. It is at 360 Main Ave in Downtown Twin Falls, next to the Klover Klub. With a simple and to the point name, you know what you are getting into when you walk in the doors. Persian Coffee and Mediterranean Food Restaurant & Event Center . Sounds to me like some more fun live entertainment will be headed their way as well. But don't quote me on that.



I love Mediterranean food and I definitely can't wait to try this place. Their Facebook page is pretty scarce right now and I can't find a website, but it has been open only a few days. Hopefully, they make their presence known.

So this place is officially open. Let us know how it is when you try it.