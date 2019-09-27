Northern Lights Likely To Be Visible In Idaho This Weekend

A natural light phenomenon which is commonly seen in areas like Alaska, Canada and Siberia, will likely be visible in the night sky in a number of U.S. states this weekend.

Northern lights occur when electrons are produced through a combination of sunlight and the Earth's atmosphere coming into contact with one another. The phenomenon is also referred to as aurora borealis, due to the fact that the multi-colored light anomaly is more commonly seen in a portion of the Earth known as the aurora zone.

States that should get a decent view of the lights on September 27-28, are expected to be the northern portions of Idaho and Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Alaska.

According to information shared at thrillist.com, the inevitable geomagnetic storms will result in peak viewing hours being Saturday, September 28, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.(MT). The further north in the state of Idaho will result in better viewing, but there is a chance the lights will be visible in the central and southern portions as well.

The further you are away from light sources, such as street lights and lit buildings, the easier it will be to view the northern lights. For more information on magnetic storms, aurora borealis, peak viewing destinations and other data regarding this phenomenon, click here.

For those planning to travel north in Idaho on Saturday to get a peak at the northern lights, click here for the top viewing locations statewide. Geomagnetic storms also made the lights visible in some areas of Idaho earlier in the month.