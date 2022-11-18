Idaho’s Unemployment Stayed Under 3 Percent in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The unemployment rate increased slightly in October while staying under 3 percent for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent the month before. The number of people not working in the state went up to a total of 28,173. According to Idaho Labor, the number of employed people grew slightly in October by 455 to a total of 933,268. The Twin Falls metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was one of four that saw over-the-month growth in nonfarm jobs at 0.2 percent; the highest was Idaho Falls with a 0.4 percent increase. The Twin Falls MSA also had the highest year-over-year job growth at 4.3 percent. Some of the biggest job gains from November to October were in accommodation and food services (4.8 percent) natural resources (2.3 percent), and real estate rental and leasing (1 percent). Private educational services, information, state government and local government, construction, transportation, and several other industries had seen the highest job declines.

