More Than 13k Unemployment Claims Filed in Idaho in a Week.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There have been 13,341 new claims for unemployment benefits in just one week as Idahoans are being laid off because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Idaho Department of Labor reported claims between March 15-21 went up 12,310 which is a 1,200 percent increase from the week before. This comes as 3.28 million people nationwide filed for unemployment benefits.

“Our priority is to get benefits out to those who are eligible as quickly as possible and help Idaho employers who are hiring find the staff they need as soon as possible,” said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier in a prepared statement. Director Revier said the department is trying to increase access for people that need to file for benefits or look for work.

The Idaho Department of Labor says people should read the Q&A section on its website and compile the last two years of their work history to help speed up the process.