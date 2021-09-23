Old Twin Falls D&B Building May Not Stay Vacant Long

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The former D&B Supply store in east Twin Falls may not be vacant much longer as a prospective new tenet has asked for a special use permit. The City of Twin Falls Planning and Zoning has issued a public hearing notice for the old farm and ranch supply store on the corner of Hankins Rd and Addison Ave to possibly taken over by Adventure Motor Sports.

The business along with EHM Engineers, Inc. has applied for a special use permit to operate a sporting vehicle and motorcycle service repair at the property. Planning and Zoning has scheduled the public hearing for October 12, a Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at 203 Main Avenue East. Details on the special use permit request will be available on at www.tfid.com 48 hours before the meeting.

Adventure Motor Sports is currently located on Kimberly Rd, just down from the cemetery. D&B relocated to the old Kmart building earlier this year in a much anticipated move. According to the Adventure Motorsports website, the locally-owned company sells a variety of on and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and snow machines of various brands.

Get our free mobile app

Rave Reviews Of Twin Falls Business Customer Service

gallery gallerytitle="RV Campers on Twin Falls Air BnB" ids="341653,341652,341651,341658,341654,341657,341656,341655,341662,341661,341660,341659"]