Zoning Request on Proposed Downtown Twin Falls Project Voted Down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council has voted down a request to change certain zoning requirements to a proposed downtown apartment complex. In a meeting that went from 6 p.m. until 9:41 p.m. Monday, many neighbors showed up in opposition to a three phased apartment complex and possible charter school in the old clinic building along Shoshone Street and near the St. Edwards Catholic Church and School campus. The project called “Masqueray Lofts" would have comprised of two five story buildings with 56 apartment units each that vary from studio to multi-bedroom.

The Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission had sent the City Council the request by the developer for Zoning District Change (ZDC) and a Zoning Development Agreement (ZDA) in a 5 to 1 vote. On Monday, after testimony from the developer and hours of public testimony against the project, all city council members, with exception of Shawn Barigar who recused himself from the discussion, voted no on the proposed changes to the zoning requirements. Many city council members echoed that it was the right project in the wrong place. Many of the council members, including Chris Reid, said the project was something Twin Falls needed, but commented,"Its just not in the right area."

Many of those who showed up in person to voice their opposition felt the architecture, height, and density of the project didn't fit with the surrounding neighborhood. The city had received nearly 200 letters in opposition and a petition was started on Change.org. Some said they were not specifically opposed to the development, they just didn't feel it was the right location for it.