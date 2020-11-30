On The Hook Seafood Truck Stopping In Twin Falls On Thursday

For those in the Magic Valley seeking a lunch that doesn't consist of warmed-up turkey and mashed potatoes, a familiar seafood truck will be stopping in Twin Falls on December 3.

Today marks my fourth straight day of preparing a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich for lunch. My wife is such a huge fan of holiday leftovers that we decided to cook two turkeys this year. The first 18-pounder was prepared for family that came up last Wednesday. We cooked a second, 12-pound bird on Sunday, so that we would have a week's worth of sandwiches to ourselves.

It's only Monday, and I don't care if I don't taste turkey again until next Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the folks from On The Hook Fish & Chips will be back in town. According to their schedule, the popular seafood truck will be parked at 1913 Addison Avenue East, from 11AM to 7PM. They'll be preparing the usual favorite of Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, in the Smith's parking lot during the lunch and dinner hours.

I have yet to sample their food, but pass by the lines of people waiting for a plate often when they arrive in Twin Falls. They travel throughout the western United States and beyond, with regular stops in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. They recently set up shop in Jerome and Rupert also.

If you're craving a plate of fresh, wild-caught--with a side of seasoned, hot chips--then make a lunch date on Thursday for the Smith's parking lot in Twin Falls.