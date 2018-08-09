One Blaine County City Is Known For Walking!
I generally see Hailey from two angles. Right and left as I drive through the place.
This isn’t the first time I’ve missed some great local attractions.
I didn’t realize it’s also a city designed for walkers. Only in Your State features Hailey for its walking trails.
Often when you travel a "pass through" and there isn't time to stop you miss the actual character.
Of course, if I lived in Hailey I’d know these things. If…
If I could afford to live in Hailey and if they didn’t run me out of town when they realized the identity of the new neighbor!