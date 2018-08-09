One Blaine County City Is Known For Walking!

Picture by Bill Colley.

I generally see Hailey from two angles.  Right and left as I drive through the place. 

This isn’t the first time I’ve missed some great local attractions.

I didn’t realize it’s also a city designed for walkers.  Only in Your State features Hailey for its walking trails.

This isn’t the first time I’ve missed some great local attractions.  Often when you travel a “pass through” and there isn’t time to stop you miss the actual character.

Of course, if I lived in Hailey I’d know these things.  If…

If I could afford to live in Hailey and if they didn’t run me out of town when they realized the identity of the new neighbor!

Filed Under: bill colley, blaine county, Hailey, Only in Your State, walking trails
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Reviews, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top