One Dead After Motorcycle Crash Near Palisades

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened on September 22 around 8 p.m.

Idaho State Police say 44-year-old Chad Elliot from Ammon was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 26 when he didn't negotiate a curve.

Police say Elliott drove off an embankment near mile marker 392, east of Palisades when he missed the curve in the road.

Elliott and a passenger on his bike, 36-year-old Patricia Beyer of Idaho Falls, weren't wearing a helmet when the accident happened. Elliott died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

Beyer was taken by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical center in Idaho Falls.

State police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Search and Rescue, and Idaho Falls EMS at the scene.