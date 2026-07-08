A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County. Idaho State Police say it happened on Highway 26, west of Shoshone. The man killed was a 53-year-old from El Salvador. A 2011 Acura TSX that he was driving left the road and rolled over several times. Troopers haven’t initially said if he was wearing a seatbelt or not. The accident happened just after 8:00 on Tuesday night.

Traffic was Detoured

The westbound lanes were closed until after 10:00. Shoshone EMS, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Shoshone Fire District Assisted at the scene. The investigation continues.

Summer is a Deadly Season

Remember, law enforcement and first responders call the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days. It’s often related to more traffic being on roads during the summer.