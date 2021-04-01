One Killed in Cassia County Idaho Crash

A Boise woman is dead after a crash in Cassia County.

Wednesday afternoon, just before 4:30, Idaho State Police investigated a single car accident westbound along Interstate 84 in Cassia County.

56-year-old Pamala Wharton of Boise, was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa westbound when she drove off the left shoulder of the road and overcorrected. The Nissan rolled coming to rest near the right shoulder of the highway. The front passenger, 56-year-old Debra Ploss of Boise, was ejected and killed. The rear passenger, 55-year-old Anthony Corona of Boise, was taken by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

Corona was wearing a seatbelt. Wharton and Ploss were not belted.