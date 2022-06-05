One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.

