Spokane Man Killed in Golf Cart Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington man was killed in a golf cart crash Friday evening near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the 52-year-old man from Spokane was on a golf cart with four other people headed down West Lakeshore Drive at around 9 p.m. when the driver lost control and rolled. The driver and four passengers ranging in age from 45 to 57 were taken to an area hospital. The road was blocked for about three hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.

