One of the World’s Longest Cycling Routes Will Pass Through Idaho

I haven’t been on a bike in years. I once biked around a portion of the Chesapeake Bay for a radio promotion and some of the trails were just jaw dropping beautiful. One through some marshes near a place called Kent Island and then along an old railroad bed between Baltimore and Washington.

There are some great trails in Idaho. I went looking for one in Shoshone County a few years ago. There were pictures I had seen online. I never found the place but the pictures I saw were spectacular.

There are now plans to complete a coast-to-coast biking route and it appears it will pass through Idaho. I’m not sure Southern Idaho will be on the direct route but there appears some interest in building some trunk routes.

The British Broadcasting Company calls it the Great American Rail-Trail and when complete it will cover an astounding 3,700 miles. You can read the story from the BBC by clicking here.

I would think you would need a lot of vacation time to cover the entire route in one trip. Many will simply take bite sized chunks over the course of a few years. It should attract cyclists from around the world. Many of whom will spend money along the trail. Others may decide they want to return and see more of a concentrated area. Perhaps they’ll take a two week vacation in Idaho and spend a lot of money visiting restaurants, museums and parks.

I may need training wheels if I get back on a bicycle. It’s a great way to see the sights. The days when the wind is at your back you simply cruise and watch.

