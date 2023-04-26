Idaho’s Rainiest Place is the Center of the Universe

Get our free mobile app

Maybe it explains why it’s so green there at least in summer. I visited Wallace in July and thought it was wonderfully temperate. There was one day when it was cloudy and colder. I took that day to drive to Coeur d’Alene to visit some museums. The remainder of the week was sunny, with a warm breeze and highs in the low 80s. I got to ride on the back of the trolley and could’ve spent the whole day puttering around town.

Other than the few clouds on one day, it didn’t rain while I was there, however. A friend in Rupert explained that portion of the panhandle is a lot more like neighboring Washington regarding weather.

Don’t get me wrong. I like the high desert, cliffs, and basalt. But I also like the forested hills surrounding Wallace, Kellogg, and Cataldo. You feel like you’re in the middle of a state park.

There’s also a river walk in Wallace. You can find a park bench beneath the I-90 Bridge and watch the water flow.

As some of you know, Wallace is my favorite place in Idaho. I’m not alone. Attorney General Raul Labrador and state Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon also tell me they can’t get enough of the place.

I think it would be a lovely place even during a rainstorm. Grab an umbrella and go for a walk. All of downtown is designated as historic space! Speaking of space, Wallace also bills itself as the center of the universe. Try and prove the locals wrong!