Open House Planned for Hunters on Wednesday in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Area hunters are invited to an open house on Wednesday to review and comment on a draft management plan for mule and white-tailed deer.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said both plans focus on population management and hunting season frameworks to maintain sustainable deer herds and meet hunters’ expectations.

The plans were developed after hunter surveys, but the department is now asking for additional input.

After public review and comment, wildlife managers will incorporate hunter input before presenting final drafts to the Fish and Game Commission later this summer, the department said. Once adopted, the plans will guide deer management over the next six years.

The open house is planned from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in the U.S. Highway 93 Business Park in Jerome. Those who cannot make the meeting also may comment online or by calling the regional office: 208-324-4359.

You can view the draft plans here: mule deer and white-tailed deer .