OPINION: It’s Time To Make Masks Mandatory In Twin Falls

If there is one thing that is becoming crystal clear regarding the fight to end the spread of Coronavirus in the state of Idaho, it's that the virus was already here before the first official case was reported. It also didn't help that our president referred to COVID-19 as a "hoax," for the first couple of weeks cases started popping up.

I'll admit, I didn't take the virus very seriously for the better part of February and March, but I am now. With more than a million people across the world infected, state officials in this country need to ramp up measures to ensure we stop spreading this virus sooner than later.

What I can't figure out is why high ranking health officials in the United States told people to not bother wearing masks as far back as February. They said they wouldn't be effective in preventing the spread. It might not be foolproof, but it is a line of defense.

Now, our president is telling us that wrapping scarfs around our faces could help the situation. I watched a government health official say last night on the news that masks are effective in preventing the spread; he pointed out that most people spit when they talk, and that masks can help in that situation. It's obvious we need to take every precaution we can, and just stay the hell away from one another for a few more weeks.

Some areas in San Diego have already put orders in place that make masks mandatory in public. Better late than never. I think it's time to make mask wearing in Twin Falls mandatory, because we have to do something proactive to help take the pressure off our state's doctors and nurses.