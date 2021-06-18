OPINION: Twin Falls Needs An Indoor Shooting Range

I honestly can't believe we don't have one here already. There are a lot of people with guns in Idaho and Twin Falls, I really wish and think that an indoor shooting range would do really well here.

The perks of an indoor shooting range

There are some places that people like to go shoot in the desert but many of them are getting dirty and destroyed because people don't pick up garbage. An indoor shooting range would fix a lot of that. People would have a controlled and safe place to shoot their firearms. And hunters could go and site in their rifles before hunting season in a controlled environment without wind and guessing distances.

What about the price?

Sure that is a good point, if people can go in the desert and shoot for free why would they go to the range? For me, it boils down to safety. At a shooting range it is way safer, less stray or ricocheted bullets. I went out to Indian Springs and these people were shooting a .22 essentially behind us and shooting toward us. It gets scary people don't always pay attention.

Where could it go?

Honestly, anywhere. I think if there was one in the middle of Downtown Twin Falls people would still go to it. It would be busy all the time.

Just my opinion.

