Homes Struck by Bullets in Twin Falls County

One house has been struck several times by bullets. Another hit at least once. It’s happening near Indian Springs. Finding the shooter isn’t easy. It could be multiple people. Many people practice target shooting in the area. Often in large groups. Someone could be unaware an errant shot struck a house.

A county site will ease some pressure on some other areas and it could prevent a nasty, nasty accident.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement are monitoring the situation but resources are limited. Deputies can’t be posted there around the clock.

Twin Falls County Commissioners believe they’re getting closer to a solution. A multi-year effort to open a county shooting range is coming closer to fruition. One of those spearheading the effort is Commissioner Jack Johnson. As the crow flies, he lives not far from Indian Springs and takes seriously the complaints of homeowners.

He joined Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and explained location of a county range is now narrowed to just a few sites.

When it eventually opens, you’ll still be able to shoot elsewhere. Your own property or possibly a spot you find you really like. A county site will ease some pressure on some other areas and it could prevent a nasty, nasty accident. You’ll need to clean up after yourself because a county operated range will be monitored a bit more than a spring or stretch of desert.

A new range can’t some soon enough. Gun ownership is skyrocketing and with our population growth you also have a lot of newcomers looking for safe ranges. Safety being a primary target!