Bring Out Your Inner Child At Twin Falls New Indoor Nerf Gun Arena

I am so insanely excited! Blast Masters is now open in Twin Falls and it is an indoor nerf gun arena and a place you can get some other games as well. This is something that I think is going to do so well with the kids in the area. But also, adults.

Blast Masters is an indoor arena

It is located at 170 South Park Ave Unit C in Twin Falls. It is in the complex where Elite Fitness used to be across from Garden of Artists. According to their Facebook page they are open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm. And Friday 2 pm until 9 pm. and Saturday from noon until 9 pm

Pricing and opportunities

Tuesday: $10 per hour or $15 per person for unlimited play

Wednesday: $10 per hour or $15 per person for unlimited play but from 4 pm - 8 pm there will be $8 per person for unlimited play specials

Thursday: $8 per person for unlimited play but there will also be a Rival Gun Night which we will look more into

Friday and Saturday from 2 pm - 9 pm it is $10 per hour or $15 per person for unlimited play.

They are also available for private parties which is what I am totally ready for a game night.

They are also going to be selling some game stuff according to their sign on the door. Who else is stoked right now!

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State