Opponents of Twin Falls In-N-Out Need to Get a Life

I’ve been told people lose their minds over In-N-Out. Usually over the burgers and fries. The place has more than a cult following. Now people are losing their minds for another reason in Twin Falls. The city council approved a location for the restaurant near the Perrine Bridge.

I’ve mostly sat this one out because business and population expansion in Twin Falls and surrounding towns is going to continue. The traffic congestion we’re seeing is going to get worse before it gets better. We need another bridge, and even if it gets approved, construction is years away, especially after all the fights that will take place with environmentalists.

There’s going to be more development with or without In-N-Out.

I’m not opposed to the restaurant opening with a drive-through. Idaho culture says it supports property rights. The first time I met former Governor “Butch” Otter, he told me we consider property sacred. Yet we have zoning laws and homeowners associations (though not as many of the latter). It always appears to me we believe we have domain over our land, but we don’t want the neighbors to have the same rights. The whole idea from our founding fathers was that you have liberty, that is, personal choice. They built a series of rules stating what the government can’t do to you. They didn’t see the government as a cudgel. That’s a recent development.

We’ve got the state’s future riding on issues like ranked choice voting, and a handful of bickering biddies are whining about a burger joint.

