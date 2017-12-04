New Land-use Rules Clear Path for Bruce Willis’ Airport

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Central Idaho officials have changed land-use rules, clearing the way for actor Bruce Willis to finishing building a private airport. The Idaho Mountain Express reports Camas County commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the county zoning ordinance making private airports of unrestricted size and operation on AG-80-zoned agricultural land legal. Under the amendment passed Monday, private airports registered with the Federal Aviation Administration are automatically allowed without any county permits. Willis began construction on his Soldier Field Airport last year, but the work was halted in September 2016 after surrounding residents pointed out that private airports were banned in AG-80. The airport is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Fairfield. According to a document submitted to the FAA, the airport will house about 20 aircrafts.