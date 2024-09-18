Making Idaho Housing Affordable Isn’t Brain Surgery

Do you want affordable housing? Then build more! Some of you have seen the stories that say that housing costs in Idaho and Montana are now higher than in California. If you want to lower home and rental prices, then simply you need a bigger supply to meet increased demand.

Canada has an even more serious housing problem than we do. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre says that’s because homebuilding has slowed due to regulation. He points out it’s a profitable business, but not if you need to wait five to seven years to get approval for a development. He also suggests capping unbridled immigration. We could start with the latter.

We probably don’t have quite the same building restrictions, but we have some public opposition to growth.

Okay, so here’s something many people have lately been telling me. Their adult kids aren’t lazy, and often have a good skill set and a good job, but can’t afford to rent an apartment or buy. How long do you want them living at home and unable to start a family?

Look, you’ll often pass an old farmstead and see a couple of additional homes. These are occupied by grown children. They at least didn’t have to factor in expensive land costs. We can address the price of land by backing off some zoning restrictions. People should be able to make their own choices about their land.

Lastly, why isn’t housing getting more attention as an election issue in Idaho? I don’t formally advise politicians because I’ve found they generally aren’t looking for my opinion. It just seems to me there’s a winning issue here if they play their cards right.

