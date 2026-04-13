I see posts online from people who say we don’t need another burger joint. Do they believe they speak for everyone? Whether it be a restaurant, bank, or carwash, the builders and owners have done copious research about the market. They don’t operate on gut feelings.

The World Won't Collapse on Opening Day

I had a few thoughts over the weekend as I drove past the construction site for In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls. It looks like it’s nearly finished. The physical structure is in place, and now we await the whistles and bells. Traffic was light, but it was early morning, and of course, the number of cars and trucks crossing the Perrine Bridge was minimal. About the only thing stirring was the usual BASE jumpers.

Will there be a traffic buildup on opening day? Sure, but I expect mostly from the south. Likely from Pole Line Road to Fillmore.

Not in My Backyard

Something I’ve noticed when it comes to public opinion. A lot of people in the Magic Valley are major proponents of property rights, and they’re not fans of Planning and Zoning. At least not when it involves their property decisions. But when it comes to government restraining someone else, then they’re all for it. Not a very consistent approach. I imagine that a lot of the people whining the most on social media don’t live anywhere near the planned burger joint. Aren’t these the same people who keep insisting that Twin Falls sold its snowplows to Jerome? Right, they can’t quite say when that happened, and none of the plows ever turned up on the roads, but I guess they think it sounds like they’re in the know. Even worse, some of them vote and have children.