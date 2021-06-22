Out of Control Lumber Truck Creates Mayhem at Horseshoe Bend ID
A run away lumber truck caused havoc in Horseshoe Bend. Idaho State Police tell Newsradio 1310 KLIX and 96 one FM the driver lost control on Highway 55. The lumber truck clipped a pickup truck. The pickup then plowed into a store.
The lumber truck kept rolling and pushed an SUV onto the trailer of another vehicle.
No one was seriously hurt!
Ronald J. Peeples of Meridian picked up a ticket for reckless driving. Peeples is 42-yearsold.
Troopers say all those involved were wearing seatbelts.
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is called the 100 Deadliest Days by Idaho law enforcement. Since May, Idaho has experienced some terrible accidents and carnage.
In this case, despite the property damage, it was good to see no one was killed.
