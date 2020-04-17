Petition Circulating To Let Idaho Salons Re-Open Under Guidelines

There is no doubt in my mind that as soon as salons, barber shops and nail salons are able to reopen, there will be a rush to the doors. Right now there is a petition going around to ask for beauty professionals to re-open under strict guidelines.

The petition says that beauty salons would only service one customer at a time, which I think is fair, and there would be no inside waiting room. They are also requesting that as long as the chairs are six feet apart and everything is sanitized properly, they should be allowed to have a client per chair and beautician.

This is a long time for salons to be closed not just for people like me who are in desperate need of a haircut, but more so for those business owners that rely solely on this income. I know if I had zero income for 7 weeks and was unable to collect unemployment I would be homeless and starving at the end of week 2.

According to the petition as well, beauticians are placed at the bottom of the list when it comes to filing or applying for SBA loans.

The petition is looking for 8,000 signatures before they send it up the ladder to the state government. I am not sure if anyone has ever gotten something over turned by a petition but at least it is a way to get voices heard if that is what they believe is the right thing to do.