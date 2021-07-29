If you are a fan of Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho, you and I are not going to see eye to eye on this story. I think Craters of the Moon is a waste of time if you are trying to fit it into a family vacation. Much like most movies lately: visiting Craters of the Moon National Monument is worth seeing once, but only to say that you did, you're expected to stay there way longer than you want to, and it doesn't feel worth the price of admission. $20 to see a barren landscape? I can look at my back yard for free and get that.

I'm not the only one who feels this way about Craters of the Moon, or as locals like to call it 'Craters' because it isn't even worth our time to say the whole name.

I just came across a YouTube video where a few guys are at Craters and I'll admit that they make it look fun and exciting. The video is 20 minutes long which is conveniently about how long you'll actually be entertained at the National Monument. Are there a few good caves and crevices to crawl around in? Yes, but there are better caves to explore around Southern Idaho that don't cost any money.

Get our free mobile app

One redeeming quality of Craters of the Moon is that at night it can be gorgeous, since you can't see the barren ground and can see all the twinkling stars in the sky. Craters of the Moon is an International Dark Sky Park which means no light pollution from any close big cities to ruin your star gazing.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

