Photos Of Forrest Fenn Hidden Treasure Released

For many years there was a rumored hidden treasure, buried by art collector Forrest Fenn. In 2010 a great hunt began to find this mysterious hidden treasure with the only clues to its location found in a poem written by Fenn and a few extra clues were later released in his memoir titled 'The Thrill Of The Chase'. A few weeks ago we wrote that the treasure had been found, but we didn't know by who or where they had found the treasure or what was even in the treasure chest. We know a little more now and we have pictures of the bounty hidden for a decade in the dirt.

Forrest Fenn stated when the hunt began that the finder would have the option to keep or reveal any information about the treasure find, according to Dal Neitzel's website. Dal was given the photos of the treasure from Fenn to post online. The finder remains anonymous but Forrest Fenn was able to look at the treasure, to verify it was his and give a little more info about the contents.

The actual value of the treasure is estimated between $1 and $5 million. After the treasure was verified as found, Forrest Fenn stated:

It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.

Many people have searched for the hidden treasure over the past decade including one last year who died in Yellowstone while searching.