I wash my clothes at a laundromat. There are facilities where I live, but pricey. I passed on buying a washer and dryer years ago, because I didn’t expect to be under the same roof for this long. I’ve found that laundromats in Twin Falls have their own personalities. I try to choose one with a bathroom. I take a morning diuretic and figure going in the parking lot isn’t an option. I’m an early riser, and it’s the best time to avoid a crowd. Also, you get to know which machines are the most efficient for the buck, and you can choose what you want.

There are no Good Options

Early mornings also have some challenges. Some places are in bad neighborhoods, and even one in a nicer part of town has become a homeless shelter. I don’t go there often, and shared my concerns with a manager, who told me I was welcome to go somewhere else. The thing is, we’re sympathetic to the homeless, but nobody doubts they often have issues. Like the guy walking, pacing, and talking to himself that I encountered this weekend.

I had planned to go somewhere else, a place that opens at 5:00 a.m. But the automatic door didn’t unlock at 5:00. That sometimes happens. I can’t imagine locking customers out is good for business.

Security is a Camera

One local place has a sign, and it tells patrons they’re on camera. I guess that means if you’re killed, someone may track down the criminal. Of course, it won’t bring you back. There’s one place I used to go to where the door doesn’t open until after sunrise, but I stopped going because a guy would come in and scream how he hated Twin Falls and everyone doing their wash.

I’ve got some other worries, but I will hold them for another day.