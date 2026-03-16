You can’t argue with these people. They believe everyone is out to get them, and if you don’t agree, they’ll shout that someone got to you. That’s probably true of a lot of mental patients, too. Over the weekend, I posted on Substack about cloud seeding and chemtrails, which are two separate issues. Seeding makes it rain and snow. The latter, the crazies claim, poisons the food and us, for some nefarious globalist cause. I saw a post from a Facebook connection who claimed the contrails from jets overhead were designed to hurt us.

The Asylum is Open for Business

A few thoughts. Despite all these toxic attacks, we’re living (on average) much longer than people did 80 years ago. Crop production is off the charts. Those trails you often see against a blue sky are nowhere near us. Air Force veterans tell me that the trails are water vapor and heated engine exhaust colliding with cold air at high altitudes. But I guess some people always need something to blame for their own ailments or poor choices in life.

The Shadow People are Out to Get Us

As for cloud seeding, I wrote about this a few weeks ago, and the cuckoo alarm went off. I looked over some explanations online, and wanted to share one page of many from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Silver iodide is harmless in the minute forms used in cloud seeding. Regular drinking water has a higher amount of dissolved silver than what would fall from the clouds, and seeding doesn’t deprive one area of rain that’s needed elsewhere. But, hey, a state legislator looking for votes needs to keep you living in fear of the bogeyman, right?

Go ahead and call me a RINO (Republican in Name Only), but I’m sane, and I also don’t get my news from Alex Jones or whatever crackpot you follow.