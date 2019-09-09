PHOTOS: The Electric Parade That Was Twin Falls Saturday Night

For those of you that stayed in town Saturday night (September 7), Twin Falls was treated to an electric light show in the form of a storm cell that flashed and rumbled for more than five hours, and dropped a considerable amount of rain on the city.

I first started hearing the thunder shortly after 10 p.m.on Friday, and it wasn't long after that that the sky lit up like a Cheech & Chong movie. My wife was the first to head into the backyard to start videotaping. We had some friends up from San Diego who unfortunately were a little road weary and turned in early, missing the impressive display.

Throughout the night and early morning hours of September 8, our dog made it very clear that she wasn't all too pleased with the thunder in particular, which at times shook our windows and stopped conversation mid-sentence.

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

The photos--some of them video stills my wife took--show just how dramatic the evening's system was. Bolts shot in every direction, and I remember waking at around 5:30 a.m. to once again calm our dog down, and the flashes were continuing outside our kitchen window.

We are just a few days shy of having moved to Twin Falls from California exactly three years ago, and I've seen some crazy Magic Valley storms in that period of time, but this one was the loudest in terms of the thunder.

If you had a chance to enjoy the storm yourself, you might have some impressive footage or photos yourself. If not, the above photos make for a pretty decent highlight gallery.