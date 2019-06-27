Plane Crash At Caldwell Airport

A small plane was practicing takeoffs and landings at the Caldwell Airport this morning and one of the landings went horribly wrong. The pilot was trying to reach the runway and then realized, last minute, that he was way too low to make it. The plane's wheels clipped and hooked on a fence at the airport flipping the entire plane upside down crashing into the ground completely on its roof.

KTVB reports that the pilot was shaken but safe and so far no injuries have been reported. He was wearing what's called a 'four-point harness' which authorities say may have saved his life.

One of the scary things about planes like these going down is gas spilling and catching on fire. Fortunately, this did not happen and outside of some damage to the airport and A LOT of damage to the plane, it looks like things are just fine.

I have to give HIGH FIVES to our emergency responders. They're always quick on their feet and this was just another example of how fortunate we are to have so many good men and women taking care of us here in the Treasure Valley. Thank you all for all you do.