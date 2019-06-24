Pilot Walks Away from Burley Plane Crash

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Burley Fire Department reports a pilot walked away from a crash landing at the Burley Municipal Airport on Friday.

Burley Fire, Cassia Medics and the Cassia County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene on Friday around 6 p.m., according to the fire department's Instagram page.

The reported call stated the plane flipped over after landing. Crews discovered the plane went through a fence, hit railroad tracks and then flipped over, coming to a rest next to Highway 30.

The pilot had no apparent injuries.