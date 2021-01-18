Please Help Locate South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 11

A Mountain Home teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Law enforcement in the city of Mountain Home, located 85 miles northwest of Twin Falls, are asking the public to share any information they might have on a missing teenage girl. Kailey Shaye Bouttier, 17, hasn't been in contact with family since January 11. 2021, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Bouttier is 5'2", and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark-colored blouse, black leggings and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kailey Shaye Bouttier, please contact the Mountain Home Police Department, at 208-587-2101.

