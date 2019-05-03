Plenty of 2019 TV Time For Boise State Football

Ten of Boise States 12 football games in 2019 will air nationally, the most of any team in the Mountain West.

Of course with the TV coverage comes the flexible dates and kickoff times. Three games have been moved to Friday and all three have fan friendly kickoff times.

The home season opener will be played Friday September 6th against Marshal, 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN 2.

On Friday September 20th the Broncos host Air Force at 7 p.m. against on ESPN 2 and on Friday November 29th it's BSU-Colorado State at 1:30 p.m..

Of course there are four other home games to be played on Saturday but as of yet kickoff times have not been announced. Portland State September 14, Hawaii October 12, Wyoming November 9th and New Mexico November 16 will all air on an ESPN property but which network and at what time are to be determined.

So fans, we haven't dodged an 8:30 p.m. as of yet!

The Broncos open the season August 31st against Florida State in Jacksonville and TV and kickoff times of that game plus BSU's game at BYU October 19th will be announced at a later date.

Since the 2000 season Boise State has the best winning percentage in college football, 207-41 .835% and the top mark at home as well, 113-9 .926%