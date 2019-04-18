Pocatello Basketball Standout Signs With Boise State Women

Boise State women's head basketball coach Gordy Presnell has announced the signing of forward Chinma Njoku to a National Letter of Intent.

Njoku (Pocatello, Idaho / Century HS), a 6-foot-2 forward, will join the Broncos for the 2019-20 season. A two-sport standout in basketball and volleyball at Century, Njoku helped lead both Diamondback squads to 4A state titles in 2018-19.

“We are excited that Chinma has chosen Boise State. She has had a terrific high school experience at Century High,” Presnell said. “She is a state champion in volleyball and basketball, as well as a 4A state Player of the Year. Chinma has a very high ceiling and we are looking forward to watching her develop at Boise State.”

Njoku is a two-time 4A state champion (2016, 2019) with the Century basketball team, averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 58.9 percent from the field this past season en route to leading the Diamondbacks to a perfect 27-0 record and being named 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year. She was also named to USA TODAY’s five-player All-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team (all levels).

A two-time first-team 4A pick (2018-19), Njoku also garnered the Idaho State Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year award as a junior in 2017-18 after averaging 17.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 blocks per game, helping the Diamondbacks to the 4A state title game.

Njoku will join a Boise State women’s basketball team that is coming off of a 2018-19 campaign in which it won a school-record 28 games and made its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Broncos have claimed consecutive Mountain West regular-season titles (2018-19) and three-straight conference tournament titles (2017-19) while reaching the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five seasons (2015, 2017-19).