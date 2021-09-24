POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Police in eastern Idaho are treating the case involving a funeral home where numerous human remains were found decomposing as a criminal investigation. The Pocatello Police Department said this week it is working with the Bannock County Coroner and Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses to identify the remaining cremated remains found a Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. Police also said there is one person still unidentified that the Ada County Coroner is working to positively confirm who they are. DNA has been provided by possible family members to match up with the unidentified person which are now awaiting confirmation from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office.

Several computers removed from Downard through a search warrant have been sent to the West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in Boise for examination. Detective will then look at all the documents found on those computers in addition to files found during the search of the facility. Pocatello Police noted the effort to examine the documents will take some time before the case is presented to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office. Officials have been working off upwards of 600 tips and information surrounding the incident with help from multiple agencies. Previous reports indicate authorities responded to the funeral home after a report of a foul smell coming from the building. Once police searched the building 12 corpses were found in various states of decomposition.

Get our free mobile app