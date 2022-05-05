Two Pocatello Police Officers Injured by Gunfire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two officers with the Pocatello Police Department were injured in a shootout with a man early Thursday morning. In a brief statement, the Pocatello Police Department said the two officers were being treated for their injuries at a local hospital along with the suspect involved following the 1:40 a.m. shooting. The officers had responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of E. Bridger St in north Pocatello when the man shot at them when they arrived; the officers returned fire. The Pocatello Police Department said it was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

