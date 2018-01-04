Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Stole 200-plus Cemetery Vases

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Canyon County Jail after investigations led police to believe that Aspen Curtis was behind the theft of more than 200 headstone vases in Ada and Canyon counties.

In each reported case cemetery employees noticed that vases attached to the headstones were missing.

Curtis, whose crime spree police believe to have been from September through late December at a cemetery in Boise and two in Canyon County, was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and desecrating graves.

The Boise Police Department said its arresting officers will forward their report to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and charges are pending.