CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have arrested juveniles they have allegedly linked to a number of vehicle thefts following a high-speed pursuit Tuesday in Eastern Idaho. According to the Shelley Police Department, several juveniles were arrested after a police pursuit that started early Tuesday morning in Shelley and ended in Chubbuck. The Shelley Police Department could not identify or release any more information regarding the suspects arrested because they are juveniles. However, police allege the suspects could be linked to more than a dozen vehicle thefts stretching from Madison County to Northern Utah.

Pursuit Begins Near Shelley and Ends in Chubbuck

Shelley Police say officers were called out to a vehicle theft that had just happened at around 7:15 a.m. The officer who arrived was able to get detailed information on the vehicle stollen and relay that to other law enforcement. The vehicle was later spotted on Interstate 15 by a Bingham County Sheriff's Officer in an unmarked patrol car. The officer followed until marked police cars could catch up and continue the pursuit through Fort Hall into Chubbuck. At one point spike stripes were used, but did not end the pursuit.

Young Suspects Allegedly Linked to Other East Idaho Vehicle Thefts

According to Shelley Police, the pursuit was called off because of the high rate of speed as the suspects approached Chubbuck. Not long after an Idaho State Police trooper spotted the vehicle near a gas station and detained the suspects. Following a search of the vehicle it was determined the suspects were tied to three active vehicle theft investigations in Shelley and later the more than a dozen cases in the region.

Idaho Police Warned People of Uptick in Vehicle Thefts

Shelley Police had reported earlier, before the pursuit, on social media of the uptick in vehicle thefts and warned residents to take precautions. The said many of the thefts were considered crimes of opportunity because the vehicles had not been broken into. The evening following the pursuit Shelley Police reported a city pickup truck had been stollen and later recovered. A suspect in that case was arrested. Police said the vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys were in the center console.

