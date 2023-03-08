Twin Falls Man Leads Police on Pursuit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is behind bars following a police pursuit this morning that started in Filer and ended near Kimberly. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Walton, 30, is facing a charge of eluding police, in addition to warrants for stalking in the second degree, and two counts of a protection order violation.

At around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, a Filer Police Officer tried to stop a silver Acura driven by Walton who sped off at a high rate of speed towards Twin Falls on U.S. Highway 30. Once the pursuit entered the city limits the Filer officer ended the pursuit. Twin Falls Police and Twin Falls County Deputies located the Acura within Twin Falls and began a second pursuit.

The chase continued out of Twin Falls onto State Highway 50 about three miles east of Kimberly. There, a deputy forced the Acura off the roadway ending the pursuit. Walton ran a short distance on foot before being taken into custody. A female passenger in the Acura was released.