Hailey Man Charged Following High-speed Pursuit

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man is facing several charges following a high-speed pursuit that went nearly 20 miles Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Christopher Overton, of Hailey, was charged with felony eluding a peace officer, along with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and driving without privileges. At just after 12 a.m. on Main Street in Hailey a deputy tried to stop a Subaru Legacy that had come up on the officer from behind speeding and changing lanes around traffic. The sheriff's office alleges the car sped up and ran a red light and continued on through Hailey and Bellevue at speeds above 100 mph. The chase ended just south of Timmerman Junction on State Highway 75, about 18 miles from where it started. Overton was arraigned on Tuesday in magistrate court.

