Kimberly-Hansen Police Searching for Person Who Fled on Motorcycle
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Police say a person on a motorcycle ran from police late Wednesday evening in the Kimberly-Hansen area and have asked for help from the public. According the the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, officers were in pursuit of the motorcyclist that had been "very reckless" and may live in the area. The person involved in the pursuit was on a street motorcycle wearing a distinctive jacket and helmet with a black base and bright green accents. The motorcycle appears to be all black. Police ask anyone with information or hear of someone running from police on a motorcycle to contact them.
