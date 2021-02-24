POLL: Where To Get The Best Nachos In Twin Falls?

It is National Tortilla Chip Day! It has to be one of my favorite things in the entire world. Because of this, I mean, who doesn't think of nachos when they think tortilla chips right? So we want to know where is the best place to get nachos in Twin Falls.

I think Mexican food is my favorite food of all time. I love nachos of all kind. I can enjoy just some chips and cheese or the fully loaded nachos with 27 different types of meat, cheese and beans. Where do you go when you are craving some really good nachos?

I know some people might be sitting here going, how do you mess up nachos? The tortilla chip is a real make or break for me. If the chips aren't salted well, not crispy, not flavorful, the rest of the meal just becomes disappointing. And yes, nachos are a meal.

We have a ton of Mexican food options in Twin Falls and lots of options that aren't necessarily Mexican food types. Anchor, Scooters, Creative Cravings, The GR, all have amazing nachos even if they don't specialize in Mexican food.

However, La Casita, La Fiesta, and pretty much all the Mexican restaurants are going to be really hard to beat. I don't expect this to be an easy decision for anyone. I know it isn't for me. And if there are any that we missed it was not intentional, let us know what we are missing. It was not because we don't like them.