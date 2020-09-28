Is Not Getting Flu Shots Over COVID Remiss Of Twin Falls Parents?

A new national poll has determined that a large percentage of parents in America are chosing to opt out of getting flu vaccinations for their kids strictly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The data does raise the question of whether or not this decision could be viewed as irresponsible when it comes to safeguarding children against a virus that kills thousands of Americans every year.

Let me begin by saying I am a parent of two kids, and believe the decision to have a child vaccinated against influenza is entirely up to the child's parents. I don't believe that it is a careless act should a parent choose to not have their child/children be given an annual flu shot. My wife and I together made the decision that a yearly flu shot is beneficial for our young son; my daughter is 18, and can make her own decision now.

Having said that, I came across a new national poll on children's health conducted by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital of Michigan. The data revealed that one-third of parents who took part in the study said they were opting out of a 2020 flu shot for their kid/kids because of COVID-19. It is recommended by public health officials (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention)) in the United States that children, particularly young ones, receive an annual flu vaccination in defense of the virus that hospitalizes thousands of kids every year.

Some parents might find that unnecessarily visiting a clinic or doctor's office during a pandemic is unsafe in itself. Flu season peaks between December and February in the U.S., according to the CDC.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Is it more, or less, important that a child gets a flu shot during a pandemic?