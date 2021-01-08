What’s on the Corner of Addison Avenue Where Blu Served Lunch?

Can anyone tell me what replaced Blu? The restaurant along Addison Avenue in Twin Falls was a popular stop with friends. It’s where we often grabbed lunch when we wanted a little quiet and privacy. The place also served bottomless steak fries. These were always piping hot, crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The atmosphere was one of relaxation. It wasn’t long after the place expanded into breakfast when suddenly we learned it was closing.

I recall we were told the building owner didn’t renew the lease for the restaurant. Because there were other plans for the location. I’ve got no objections to change when it comes to businesses but I don’t see a lot of traffic at that corner at the moment. Perhaps it was because not long afterward COVID-19 arrived in our consciousness. A lot of plans may be on hold.

You live long enough and you end up missing a lot of former restaurants. The thing is, I had really just discovered Blu about a year before it closed. One day I was hungry for lunch on a Saturday and was the first customer of the day. The staff was great and I found a table and watched the traffic roll past. It’s not far from work and I considered the location a plus. Driving home I could eat, cross the street and grocery shop and then call it a day.

The burgers were great and one friend would order a nacho platter that looked to be six inches high. And smothered in cheese. Any suggestions on where I can find similar comfort food and ambience?